GYL Financial Synergies LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after buying an additional 423,738 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,182.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,056.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,423.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29.
In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Rowe lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. China International Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
