C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 7,846 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 8.6% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $740,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 77.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 31.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $274,221,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,182.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,056.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,423.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

