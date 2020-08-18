Swiss National Bank Buys 61,700 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,319 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of Southwest Airlines worth $19,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 157.7% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 427.5% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 426.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LUV opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.35 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

