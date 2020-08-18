Swiss National Bank Has $20.12 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $20,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FOX by 23.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in FOX by 17.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 49,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $1,401,783.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,535.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 101,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,873,019.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

FOX stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.48. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. Research analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.