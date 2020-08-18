Swiss National Bank Buys 3,500 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of AMERCO worth $20,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,785,000 after buying an additional 51,542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AMERCO in the first quarter worth $184,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in AMERCO by 24.8% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 221,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,373,000 after purchasing an additional 44,017 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in AMERCO by 3.8% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 131,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMERCO by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL opened at $350.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.39 and its 200 day moving average is $308.55. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $222.34 and a fifty-two week high of $426.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.95.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $2.69. The company had revenue of $987.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.50 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

