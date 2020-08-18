Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Ceridian HCM worth $20,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 426.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 24,959 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Shares of CDAY opened at $74.41 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 316.70 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $40,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,849,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $122,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,486,500 shares of company stock valued at $168,526,615 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.