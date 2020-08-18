Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,450,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 354,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $20,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 93.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

CVE stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.