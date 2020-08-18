Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $21,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 82,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 143,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 129,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.80.

JLL opened at $100.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day moving average of $115.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

