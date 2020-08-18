Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Arrow Electronics worth $21,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $159,620.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,710 shares of company stock worth $1,796,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARW. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

