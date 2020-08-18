Swiss National Bank Purchases 35,500 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Zendesk worth $22,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 994.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $87.43 on Tuesday. Zendesk Inc has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $101.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.68.

In other news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 6,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $517,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $86,660.00. Insiders sold 67,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,319 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.