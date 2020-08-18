Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $21,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 69,350 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,595,000 after purchasing an additional 59,129 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 230,823 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

NYSE KNX opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at $113,293.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $4,606,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,781.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,039 shares of company stock worth $13,613,952. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

