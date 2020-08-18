Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Dropbox worth $21,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,205.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBX. BofA Securities downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of DBX opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Dropbox Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 102.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Dropbox had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $142,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $43,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

