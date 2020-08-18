Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Steel Dynamics worth $22,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,717,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ STLD opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STLD shares. TheStreet lowered Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Read More: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.