Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,200 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Ingredion worth $21,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of INGR opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

