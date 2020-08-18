Swiss National Bank Acquires 14,600 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $22,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $315,575.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,537,936.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,109 shares of company stock worth $21,406,480 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.22.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $281.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 102.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $283.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.