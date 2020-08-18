Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $22,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERIE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 5,117.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 552,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,843,000 after acquiring an additional 541,519 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 219.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,369,000 after acquiring an additional 131,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,710,000 after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Erie Indemnity during the second quarter valued at about $5,143,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 561.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 26,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $220.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.64 and its 200-day moving average is $176.15. Erie Indemnity has a 52-week low of $130.20 and a 52-week high of $227.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $657.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.10 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

