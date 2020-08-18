HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of HD Supply worth $22,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in HD Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,776,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in HD Supply by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,453,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,048,000 after buying an additional 580,491 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in HD Supply by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,315,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,133,000 after buying an additional 875,576 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in HD Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,454,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in HD Supply by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,245,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,292,000 after buying an additional 347,182 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HDS opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $5,823,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HDS. Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.