Swiss National Bank Buys 2,700 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of IPG Photonics worth $23,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 33.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,976,000 after buying an additional 524,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,395,000 after buying an additional 266,781 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,693,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 652.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,052,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,049,000 after buying an additional 912,463 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,242,000 after buying an additional 147,930 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $161.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.04. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $184.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $57,284.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,040.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $2,133,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,790.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,270 shares of company stock worth $5,272,243 over the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.