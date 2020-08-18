BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of BIO-TECHNE worth $22,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 127,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $262.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $286.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.12.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. BIO-TECHNE’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECH. Citigroup increased their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $211.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.44.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total transaction of $699,475.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total value of $1,559,539.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,778.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,262. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

