Swiss National Bank Has $21.14 Million Position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 327,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Autoliv worth $21,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after buying an additional 83,341 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $52,763,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Autoliv by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,906,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Autoliv by 2.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 582,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,823,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALV opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. Autoliv Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

