The Unilever Group’s (UNLVF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of The Unilever Group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:UNLVF opened at $59.00 on Monday. The Unilever Group has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.91.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Analyst Recommendations for The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF)

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

The Unilever Group’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group
The Unilever Group’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group
Serco Group Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank
Serco Group Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank
National Bank Financial Comments on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc’s FY2021 Earnings
National Bank Financial Comments on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc’s FY2021 Earnings
Atreca Insider Tito Serafini Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock
Atreca Insider Tito Serafini Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock
Cominar REIT Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Cominar REIT Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
CES Energy Solutions Downgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”
CES Energy Solutions Downgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report