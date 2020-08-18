The Unilever Group’s (UNLVF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of The Unilever Group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:UNLVF opened at $59.00 on Monday. The Unilever Group has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.91.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

