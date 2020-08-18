Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SECCF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

SECCF stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. Serco Group has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

