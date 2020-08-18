National Bank Financial Comments on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued on Sunday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,978,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,700 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $20,342,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45,857 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 110,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 780,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 484,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

