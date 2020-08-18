Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Tito Serafini Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tito Serafini also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 13th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $202,000.00.
  • On Thursday, June 25th, Tito Serafini sold 600 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $15,006.00.
  • On Monday, June 22nd, Tito Serafini sold 496 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $9,944.80.
  • On Friday, June 19th, Tito Serafini sold 4,604 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,218.12.
  • On Thursday, June 11th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $174,400.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 26th, Tito Serafini sold 200 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000.00.

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Atreca has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $394.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCEL. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atreca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Atreca by 170.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Atreca in the second quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Atreca in the second quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Atreca by 105.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter worth $46,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

