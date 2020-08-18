Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CUF.UN. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$11.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$12.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank cut Cominar REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$9.75 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE CUF.UN opened at C$7.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.78. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.17. Cominar REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.10 and a twelve month high of C$15.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Osvaldo Commisso acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$231,883.52.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

