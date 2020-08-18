CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

TD Securities downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CESDF. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of CES Energy Solutions to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1.35 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.85.

Shares of CESDF stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Analyst Recommendations for CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

