Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Given New $7.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $7.75 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CGIFF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.15.

OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $8.82.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

