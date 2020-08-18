Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Raised to C$21.50 at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ELD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.75 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$15.67 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.29 and a 12 month high of C$17.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 16,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.60, for a total transaction of C$208,580.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,194 shares in the company, valued at C$355,244.40. Also, Senior Officer Paul James Skayman sold 14,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$162,121.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$934,962.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

