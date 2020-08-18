Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Raised to C$21.50 at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
ELD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.75 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.
Shares of ELD stock opened at C$15.67 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.29 and a 12 month high of C$17.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.18.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.