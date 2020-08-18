Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$35.50

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a C$35.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exchange Income currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.06.

TSE:EIF opened at C$31.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.93, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.12. The company has a market cap of $965.88 million and a P/E ratio of 14.61. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$12.57 and a 52-week high of C$46.10.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

