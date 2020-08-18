North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. restated a “sell” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

NYSE:NOA opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.13.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 10,727.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 51.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 526,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 178,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

