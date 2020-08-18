Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$10.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

APR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.15 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

APR.UN stock opened at C$9.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $364.53 million and a P/E ratio of 12.51. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$12.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.07.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

