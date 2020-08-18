Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given a C$45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

EIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$30.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.06.

EIF stock opened at C$31.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.88 million and a PE ratio of 14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.93. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$12.57 and a 52 week high of C$46.10.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

