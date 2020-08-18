Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOWFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $53.50 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of BOWFF stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -136.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

