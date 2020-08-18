Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at National Bank Financial

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$30.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.06.

TSE EIF opened at C$31.00 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$12.57 and a 52-week high of C$46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.93, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $965.88 million and a P/E ratio of 14.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.12.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

