Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BOWFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $53.50 to $39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boardwalk REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.36.

BOWFF opened at $23.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -136.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

