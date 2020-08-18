THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) Price Target Raised to $3.25 at Deutsche Bank

THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of THL Credit in a report on Thursday, August 6th.
Shares of FCRD opened at $3.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.53. THL Credit has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.
About THL Credit
THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.
