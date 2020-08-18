THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) Price Target Raised to $3.25 at Deutsche Bank

THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of THL Credit in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get THL Credit alerts:

Shares of FCRD opened at $3.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.53. THL Credit has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). THL Credit had a negative net margin of 177.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that THL Credit will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.