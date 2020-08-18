Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at CIBC

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

LNF opened at C$16.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Leon’s Furniture has a one year low of C$10.25 and a one year high of C$17.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.42%.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It also offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

