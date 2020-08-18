Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at CIBC

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

LNF opened at C$16.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Leon’s Furniture has a one year low of C$10.25 and a one year high of C$17.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.42%.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It also offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Atreca Insider Tito Serafini Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock
Atreca Insider Tito Serafini Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock
Cominar REIT Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Cominar REIT Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
CES Energy Solutions Downgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”
CES Energy Solutions Downgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Given New $7.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Given New $7.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets
Eldorado Gold Price Target Raised to C$21.50 at National Bank Financial
Eldorado Gold Price Target Raised to C$21.50 at National Bank Financial
Exchange Income Price Target Raised to C$35.50
Exchange Income Price Target Raised to C$35.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report