National Bank Financial Raises New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$3.30

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$2.60 to C$3.30 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.20 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NGD opened at C$2.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.41. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.76, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -14.42.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

