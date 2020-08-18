VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 457.4% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

VOLVO AB/ADR stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.37. VOLVO AB/ADR has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $18.89.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter. VOLVO AB/ADR had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLVLY. ValuEngine raised shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VOLVO AB/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

