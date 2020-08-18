Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JAMF. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set a market outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of JAMF opened at $38.33 on Monday. Jamf has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

