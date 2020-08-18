Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Barclays started coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JAMF. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set a market outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of JAMF opened at $38.33 on Monday. Jamf has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Jamf

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Leon’s Furniture Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at CIBC
Leon’s Furniture Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at CIBC
National Bank Financial Raises New Gold Price Target to C$3.30
National Bank Financial Raises New Gold Price Target to C$3.30
VOLVO AB/ADR Short Interest Update
VOLVO AB/ADR Short Interest Update
Jamf Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays
Jamf Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays
Jamf Earns Market Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities
Jamf Earns Market Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities
Jamf Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Jamf Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report