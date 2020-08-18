Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Earns Market Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JAMF. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of JAMF opened at $38.33 on Monday. Jamf has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About Jamf

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Analyst Recommendations for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Leon’s Furniture Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at CIBC
Leon’s Furniture Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at CIBC
National Bank Financial Raises New Gold Price Target to C$3.30
National Bank Financial Raises New Gold Price Target to C$3.30
VOLVO AB/ADR Short Interest Update
VOLVO AB/ADR Short Interest Update
Jamf Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays
Jamf Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays
Jamf Earns Market Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities
Jamf Earns Market Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities
Jamf Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Jamf Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report