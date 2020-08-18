Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Earns Market Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JAMF. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of JAMF opened at $38.33 on Monday. Jamf has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

