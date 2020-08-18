Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

JAMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Jamf presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.67.

Get Jamf alerts:

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $38.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jamf has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.