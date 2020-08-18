Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $38.33 on Monday. Jamf has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Jamf

Analyst Recommendations for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

