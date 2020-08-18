Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at TD Securities

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CHR has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chorus Aviation from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$2.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.86. The stock has a market cap of $374.36 million and a PE ratio of 5.20. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

