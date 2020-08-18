Robert Gayton Sells 12,500 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Director Robert Gayton sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total transaction of C$117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,762,500.

Robert Gayton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 12th, Robert Gayton sold 5,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$43,250.00.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$9.50 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.12 and a 1 year high of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.82.

BTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

