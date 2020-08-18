Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $172.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens downgraded Square from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Square from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Compass Point upgraded Square from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Square from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.35.

SQ opened at $152.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $158.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.94 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $325,172.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,371,154.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $554,302.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,366.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,130 shares of company stock worth $1,834,779. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Square by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Square by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Square by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,507,000 after acquiring an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Square by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

