NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Group L. P. Column Acquires 6,425 Shares

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Group L. P. Column purchased 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $114,943.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08).

NGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 165.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 91.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.