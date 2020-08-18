Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

TSE AGI opened at C$14.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.94. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.43 and a 52 week high of C$15.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.95, for a total value of C$582,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$199,171.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.