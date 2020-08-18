Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of ABX opened at C$39.84 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$17.52 and a 1 year high of C$40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.06, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.40.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill bought 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$888,336.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,220,987.43.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

