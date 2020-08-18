Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of ABX opened at C$39.84 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$17.52 and a 1 year high of C$40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.06, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.40.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill bought 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$888,336.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,220,987.43.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Atreca Insider Tito Serafini Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock
Atreca Insider Tito Serafini Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock
Cominar REIT Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Cominar REIT Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
CES Energy Solutions Downgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”
CES Energy Solutions Downgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Given New $7.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Given New $7.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets
Eldorado Gold Price Target Raised to C$21.50 at National Bank Financial
Eldorado Gold Price Target Raised to C$21.50 at National Bank Financial
Exchange Income Price Target Raised to C$35.50
Exchange Income Price Target Raised to C$35.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report