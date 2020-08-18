Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIA. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.31.

TSE:SIA opened at C$10.48 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$8.85 and a one year high of C$19.91. The company has a market cap of $712.63 million and a P/E ratio of 158.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,415.91%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

